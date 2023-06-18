Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan To Become Most-Awaited Hindi Film of 2023

It’s official! Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the most-awaited Hindi movie of the year. On Sunday, Ormax Media released a list titled ‘Most Awaited Hindi Films’ as on June 15, 2023. As per the list, Pushpa 2 has also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

While Pushpa 2 topped the list, it is followed by Hera Pheri 3, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is also on the fifth spot of the list. It should also be noted that the films releasing August 2023 onwards whose trailer has not been released yet have also been considered in the Ormaz list.

Advertisement

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021 and was widely loved by all. The action drama dealt with red sandalwood smuggling. Earlier this year, Allu Arjun shared his first-look poster of Pushpa 2 in which he was seen dressed in a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red. He also sported bangles, jewellery, a nose pin and jhumkas.