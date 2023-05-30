Allu Sirish Turns 36: Top 5 Movies of the Telugu Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALLU SIRISH: Allu Sirish, unlike his brother Allu Arjun, isn’t a pan-India star but has a great fan following. He is undeniably one of the most talented actors in the Telugu cinema. In a career spanning around 10 years, Alu Sirish has starred in a handful of films but has proved his worth as a capable star. The actor made his foray into Telugu cinema in 2013 with Gouravam.

With every new project and film hitting the theatres, Sirish showed us his talent is not limited to just a single genre. Today marks his birthday and on this special occasion, let’s take a look at his career and celebrate the actor’s captivating performances in his movies: