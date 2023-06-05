'Always With Us': Kamal Haasan On SP Balasubrahmanyam's 77th Birth Anniversary

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam or better known as SPB’s 77th birth anniversary was marked on Saturday, June 4. On the occasion, his colleagues and dear friends from the entertainment industry remembered the singer as they paid the late singer a heartfelt tribute. Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to share a heartfelt note to wish SP Balasubrahmanyam and said that the singer is always with them with a sweet voice and never-ending jokes.

Kamal Haasan wrote the tweet in Tamil which loosely translate to, “There is a philosophical phrase that says to be without being. My brother SP Balasubramaniam is the one who goes without. My heartfelt wishes on the birthday of Balu Annayya, who is always with us as a sweet voice, a never-ending joke, and a character who is always with us."

Legendary singer KS Chitra also wished the late singer by sharing a picture of them. In the photo, KS Chitra can be seen singing at a concert with SP Balasubrahmanyam.

“3 Years passed after the most kind-hearted and caring legend SPB sir left us. He leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. His melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. You are missed forever. Happy Birthday, Sir," she wrote in the caption of the tweet.

SP Balasubrahmanyam died at the age of 74 on September 25, 2020, following COVID-19 complications. SPB tested positive for Covid-19 in the first week of August of that year. But soon his condition deteriorated and was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He remained on a ventilator and ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) support till he breathed his last breath. In the span of a 50 year-long career, SPB was widely regarded as one of the finest male playback singers and he transcended barriers by singing in 16 languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and many more.