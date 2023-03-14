South actress Amala Paul is one of the known faces of the Tamil entertainment industry. Apart from her outstanding acting skills, she is also known for her impeccable fashion sense. She leaves her fans gasping for breath, every time she uploads photos on social media. She recently shared a video from her recent vacation, where she can be seen enjoying some sun, sand, and sea. The clip is currently going viral on social media. In the video, Amala is dressed in a multicoloured bikini and can be seen dancing and having fun at the seaside. She has kept her hair open to complete her look. Amala has captioned her video as “Sunset and chill with goddesses is my new fav platform; Jennysss my Jennykuttiee."

Her fans could not keep their calm. One of the users commented, “Divine feminine energies look at how beautifully you are flowing." Another one penned “Golden goddess". “Superb," wrote a third user. Many dropped red hearts and fire emoticons in the comments box.

This was not the first time Amala surprised her fans with her bikini look. A few days back, she went on a trip to Bali and shared an amazing video, as she enjoyed her vacation. In the clip, Amala is wearing a black polka-dotted bikini and is seen enjoying the trip to the fullest. She is climbing rocks, jumping in the water, riding a swing, swimming, and having a bath under a waterfall. The actress looks stunning.

Fans showered her with compliments in the comment section.

Amala Paul will soon be seen in a special appearance in the upcoming action thriller Hindi film, Bholaa. The film is directed by Ajay Devgn and produced jointly by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and Dream Warrior Pictures. It stars Ajay in the titular role alongside Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

This movie is the remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. Amala also has the upcoming Malayalam-language survival drama film Aadujeevitham in her kitty. The film is written, directed, and co-produced by Blessy.

