Ameesha Patel Brutally Trolled For Judging Bipasha Basu's Jism: 'I'm Not Comfortable With Skin Show'

Ameesha Patel has finally reacted to the controversy surrounding Jism and Bipasha Basu’s comment on Koffee With Karan about her. Years ago, it was revealed that Ameesha was offered Jism but she turned it down for she felt her grandmother would have been unhappy. Bipasha reacted to the statement on Karan Johar’s show, suggesting that ‘too petite, too small to carry, her whole frame is wrong’. The video had recently resurfaced and gone viral.

Speaking about Jism and Bipasha’s comment, Ameesha told Bollywood Hungama that she still stands by her statement. “I don’t think Basic Instinct is a bad film. Sharon Stone is a goddess. Jism was a fantastic film with great music, great performances. All I am saying is why Bipasha. I am not comfortable being a Sharon Stone. I think it takes guts to be there, be bold physically. I can be called sexy and hot. Am I that comfortable with that amount of boldness and skin show on screen, I am not," she said.

Recalling her sensual song Lazy Lamhe, in which Ameesha was seen wearing a bold bikini, the actress added, “For Lazy Lamhe, I was the first Yash Raj heroine who had the guts to tell Adi (Aditya Chopra) that I will not be in a bikini. Hence, the hot pants with the bikini top. I told the top producer of the country that I will not be comfortable and am willing to walk out of the film. It was not said in bad taste towards Bipasha because I think she was amazing."