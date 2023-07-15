Ameesha Patel Defends Gadar 2 Co-star Simrat Kaur After Video Goes Viral

The upcoming film Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, which is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, seems to be running afoul of numerous controversies before its release. Earlier this month, Ameesha Patel had accused director Anil Sharma of acute mismanagement on the sets of the film, which the filmmaker had vehemently denied. And now, the film has entered into a fresh controversy regarding its casting.

A faction of the audience seems to have taken offence to the casting of actress Simrat Kaur. Simrat, who primarily works in Telugu cinema, will be seen opposite Utkarsh Sharma who plays Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s son in the film. However, some fans disapprove of Simrat being cast in the film because she has appeared in a few low-budget erotic movies where she did some “explicit" scenes. She had infamously performed quite a few bold and intimate scenes in the Telugu erotic thriller film Dirty Hari.

Some fans are of the opinion that someone who indulges herself in such projects should not be cast as one of the leads in a film of the stature of Gadar 2. While Simrat Kaur is being massively trolled online for her casting, Ameesha Patel has now come forward in support of the actress. She has protested against meaninglessly shaming a woman and requested people to spread positivity instead of hate. She tweeted on July 13 that she spent the entire evening defending Simrat Kaur from the negativity around her casting.

The tweet was in response to a troll who posted some intimate scenes from Simrat’s previous movies. However, some trolls targeted Ameesha and questioned her tweet. They said that her response to the tweet further made the intimate video viral and said that she shouldn’t respond in the first place. Some trolls even said that Ameesha did this deliberately out of jealousy.