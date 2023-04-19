HOT! Ameesha Patel Flaunts Cleavage in Skintight Corset; Heats Up Internet With Sexy Video; Watch

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is raising the heat on the internet with her sexy video in a cleavage-baring corset top. In a recent video, which has now gone viral on social media, Ameesha is flaunting her ample cleavage in the black see-through corset top which she teamed with matching jeans.

Ameesha took to her Instagram account to share the video of her posing for the camera sensuously in the bold outfit. The video has been garnering a lot of attention on social media. Interestingly, the actress decided to keep her comment section off for the video.

Ameesha Patel, who often grabs headlines for her sexy bikini photos on Instagram, recently landed in a huge legal trouble after a Ranchi civil court issued a warrant against her and her business partner Krunal in a fraud case.

A film producer, who identified as Ajay Kumar Singh, registered a case of fraud, intimidation and cheque bounce against Ameesha Patel and her partner, according to a report in India Today.in. Ameesha has been booked under sections 420 and 120 of the CrPC after she did not appear before the court despite multiple summons.

The complainant alleged that Ameesha and her business partner took Rs 2.5 crores from him for the making and publicity of a film titled Desi Magic. According to Ajay Kumar, Ameesha Patel and her business partner had said that they would “return the money along with interest after the completion of the film, but it was never released."

On the work front, Ameesha Patel will next be seen in Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol. Tara Singh and Sakina’s eternal love story will be carried forward on the big screen with the release of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. The highly anticipated romantic period drama is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.

