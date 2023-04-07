Ameesha Patel in BIG Trouble As Warrant Issued Against Bollywood Actor in Rs 2.5 Cr Fraud Case

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who often grabs headlines for her sexy bikini photos on Instagram, has landed in a huge legal trouble after a Ranchi civil court issued a warrant against her and her business partner Krunal in a fraud case.

A film producer, who identified as Ajay Kumar Singh, registered a case of fraud, intimidation and cheque bounce against Ameesha Patel and her partner, according to a report in India Today.in. Ameesha has been booked under sections 420 and 120 of the CrPC after she did not appear before the court despite multiple summons.

The complainant alleged that Ameesha and her business partner took Rs 2.5 crores from him for the making and publicity of a film titled Desi Magic. According to Ajay Kumar, Ameesha Patel and her business partner had said that they would “return the money along with interest after the completion of the film, but it was never released."

The report further claims that when the filmmaker asked Ameesha Patel to return his money, she refused. After a lot of delays, she gave him two cheques of Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 50 lakh in October 2018, which bounced.

Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel, who made her debut with super hit movie Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, is known for posting hot photos and videos on her Instagram account.

On the work front, she will next be seen in Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol. Tara Singh and Sakina’s eternal love story will be carried forward on the big screen with the release of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. The highly anticipated romantic period drama is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.

