Sexy! Ameesha Patel Looks Smoking Hot In A Sheer Thigh-High Slit Dress, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is setting Instagram on fire with her sexy video in a very racy dress. Taking to her Instagram account, Ameesha shared a hot video modelling a see-through outfit for an event. In the video, Ameesha Patel is seen flaunting her toned figure in the sexy dress with a thigh-high slit.

Ameesha Patel looked absolutely hot in the sheer outfit which she teamed with a statement neckpiece and a pair of high heels. She further glamourised her look by sporting a fiery red lip shade and styled her hair in beach waves. She captioned the video: “CHANDIGARH… EVENT MODE… WORK MODE… thank u for all the super special love."

ALSO READ | Sexy! Ameesha Patel Turns Up The Heat In A Very Racy Strapless Dress, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Advertisement

Ameesha Patel, who often grabs headlines for her sexy bikini photos on Instagram, recently landed in a huge legal trouble after a Ranchi civil court issued a warrant against her and her business partner Krunal in a fraud case.

A film producer, who identified as Ajay Kumar Singh, registered a case of fraud, intimidation and cheque bounce against Ameesha Patel and her partner, according to a report in India Today.in. Ameesha has been booked under sections 420 and 120 of the CrPC after she did not appear before the court despite multiple summons.

Advertisement

The complainant alleged that Ameesha and her business partner took Rs 2.5 crores from him for the making and publicity of a film titled Desi Magic. According to Ajay Kumar, Ameesha Patel and her business partner had said that they would “return the money along with interest after the completion of the film, but it was never released."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ameesha is all set to make a comeback in cinemas with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the highly anticipated romantic period drama is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. The film will mark Ameesha’s reunion with Sunny Deol.