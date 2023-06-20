Ameesha Patel On Cheque Bounce Case: 'Ajay Singh Decided He’ll Get Two Minutes of Fame' | Exclusive

In 2018, film producer Ajay Kumar Singh lodged a legal complaint against actor Ameesha Patel and her business partner, Kunal, claiming fraud and case of cheque bounce. Apparently, she borrowed Rs Rs 2.5 crore from the Ranchi-based producer Ajay Kumar Singh to make her film, Desi Magic, and claimed that she would return the money upon completion of the project. But the cheque Ameesha sent him is said to have bounced, following which Ajay filed a case against her.

Last year, the Supreme Court stayed proceedings for cheating and criminal breach of trust against her. On Saturday (June 17), she appeared in the Ranchi Civil Court for the hearing, following which it granted her conditional bail. Now, she has been summoned to personally appear in court on June 21.

In an exclusive interview to News18, Ameesha speaks about being inundated with messages from her fans following the bail. Talking about why she chose to not speak about the case earlier, she shares, “I’ve been getting so many messages from fans and well-wishers. I want to say that I’ve maintained a dignified silence on the inspection of the case and I continue to do so but it was high time I spoke the truth and let everyone know the fact about the Supreme Court and that it has come in my favour. I’m relaxed and smiling and going about my daily activities. I have a life and I’ll continue to live it."

Calling the episode ‘a crazy situation’, she adds, “It’s just very unfortunate. I had chosen to stay silent and I don’t need the publicity. Mr Ajay Singh has taken it for granted and decided that he’ll get two minutes of fame. He should actually tell the press that the Supreme Court has quashed the matter. The bottom-line is, why isn’t he telling the truth to the media?"

Ameesha feels that it was the complainant’s intention to derive fame using her name but that she always had faith in the Indian judiciary to being her justice. “I believe in our judicial system and judiciary and I believed that the law would take its course and it has. The Supreme Court has granted relief to me and have quashed the wrong things that he said. It was all Mr Ajay’s ulterior motives. He was just wanting to get famous by using a name. The Supreme Court has seen it through and has stayed the matter of cheating and breach of trust, which was anyway never the case," she claims.

The 47 year-old further continues, “I’ve never made a media spectacle or have chosen to speak. I’ve never stooped to his level of calling the media and tom tomming even though the judgment was passed by the Supreme Court months before. I could have called a press conference and spoken about all this but I didn’t want to because I’ve so many other things going on. I don’t need to do all this."