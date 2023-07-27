Ameesha Patel On Father-Daughter Bond With Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma: 'We Fight, Block Each Other'

Just weeks after accusing director Anil Sharma of non-payment of dues during Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel now claims she shares a father-daughter relationship with him. The actress reprises her role of Sakeena alongside Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh in the second instalment that’s inching closer to its release. On Wednesday, the cast of Gadar 2 assembled at the trailer launch of the film, wherein Ameesha Patel shared insights about the bitter-sweet bond she shares with filmmaker Anil Sharma. She jokingly revealed about fighting and blocking each on social media before coming back for more.

Labelling it a father-daughter relationship, Ameesha said, “We fight, we block each other on WhatsApp, social media. But we are back. That’s our relationship. That’s what we share," as per ETimes. The statement came just days after she posted a happy photo alongside the filmmaker. Donning a white sweatshirt matched with pink tracks, Ameesha was seen having a good laugh as the camera captures the candid moment. At the time, the actress shared that she has known and respected Anil Sharma for over 24 years.

“Spent the entire day today with Anil Sharma at his office, a director who I have known and respected for 24 years and counting now! Enjoyed seeing Khairiyat song with him and the entire team," she captioned the photo.

Take a look at it here:

Surprisingly, the photo came after Ameesha Patel accused Anil Sharma of not providing proper remuneration to makeup artists, technicians, and costume designers connected with Gadar 2. In a series of tweets, she shed light on unpaid dues be it food, transportation, or accommodation before adding it was Zee Studios that stepped in to resolve the issue.

“There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers, and others, etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions! Yes, they did not! But Zee Studios stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company," she wrote.

In a subsequent tweet, she added, “Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded! But yet again Zee Studios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by Anil Sharma Productions."