Gadar 2 Actress Ameesha Patel Makes Shocking Claim, Says ‘OTT Is Full Of Gay-Lesbianism’

Ameesha Patel, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Gadar 2, recently shared her opinion on how the content on OTT platforms in the present era is not suitable to watch with one’s family. She also mentioned her upcoming film aims at holding on to the essence of Bollywood which is lost in the digital era. The remastered version of the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha that hit theatres in June has received a good response from the audience, who are now eagerly waiting for the sequel, which is slated to release on August 11.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel said that audiences are looking for ‘clean’ entertainment’, which cannot be found on digital streaming platforms. She claimed that the content these days is not fit for family consumption. The actress said, “People are waiting for a good, clean cinema. The era where you could make cinema that a grandchild could sit and watch with a grandparent is completely missing. OTT for sure doesn’t give you that. Because OTT is full of, homosexuality, gay-lesbianism… Scenes where you have to cover your kids’ eyes or actually put a child lock on your television so they can’t access those platforms. It’s not something you really want your kids to watch."

According to Ameesha Patel, Bollywood was always about proving a perspective that was different from reality, and people treated it as a “family outing." She added, “Indians couldn’t travel that much, we didn’t have that much fashion. Everything that you wanted was through cinema… We didn’t even have an organised music industry. You depended on film music; costumes, fashion, everything came from cinema."