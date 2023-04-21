HOT! Ameesha Patel Heats Up Pool in Cleavage-baring Bikinis; Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is raising the heat on Instagram with her sexy video in bikinis and other cleavage-baring outfits. In a recent video, which has now gone viral on social media, Ameesha is seen flaunting her toned figure in bikinis while enjoying her time in a pool.

Ameesha took to her Instagram account to share the video featuring a series of her photos in sexy outfits. The video has been garnering a lot of attention on social media. Interestingly, the actress decided to keep her comment section off for the video. Sharing the video, Ameesha wrote, “Moments… that’s what life is made up of."

Advertisement

Ameesha Patel, who often grabs headlines for her sexy bikini photos on Instagram, recently landed in a huge legal trouble after a Ranchi civil court issued a warrant against her and her business partner Krunal in a fraud case.

A film producer, who identified as Ajay Kumar Singh, registered a case of fraud, intimidation and cheque bounce against Ameesha Patel and her partner, according to a report in India Today.in. Ameesha has been booked under sections 420 and 120 of the CrPC after she did not appear before the court despite multiple summons.

The complainant alleged that Ameesha and her business partner took Rs 2.5 crores from him for the making and publicity of a film titled Desi Magic. According to Ajay Kumar, Ameesha Patel and her business partner had said that they would “return the money along with interest after the completion of the film, but it was never released."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here