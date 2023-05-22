HOT! Ameesha Patel Raises The Heat In Sizzling Backless Bikini, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is sending temperatures soaring by modelling a very plunging backless bikini in a sexy video. Taking to her Instagram account, Ameesha on Sunday shared the hot video which has now gone viral on the social media platform. In the video, Ameesha Patel is seen flaunting her gorgeous figure in a very racy black bikini.

Ameesha Patel looked absolutely hot in the sexy outfit. She glamourised her look by sporting a nude lip shade along with a pair of stylish goggles. Ameesha captioned the vide: “Cover in my Sunshine." One user commented, “Sunshine is also burning because of you." Another one dropped a series of fire emojis.

Ameesha Patel, who often grabs headlines for her sexy bikini photos on Instagram, recently landed in a huge legal trouble after a Ranchi civil court issued a warrant against her and her business partner Krunal in a fraud case.

A film producer, who identified as Ajay Kumar Singh, registered a case of fraud, intimidation and cheque bounce against Ameesha Patel and her partner, according to a report in India Today.in. Ameesha has been booked under sections 420 and 120 of the CrPC after she did not appear before the court despite multiple summons.

The complainant alleged that Ameesha and her business partner took Rs 2.5 crores from him for the making and publicity of a film titled Desi Magic. According to Ajay Kumar, Ameesha Patel and her business partner had said that they would “return the money along with interest after the completion of the film, but it was never released."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ameesha is all set to make a comeback in cinemas with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the highly anticipated romantic period drama is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. The film will mark Ameesha’s reunion with Sunny Deol.