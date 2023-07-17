Ameesha Patel Recalls Rakesh Roshan Couldn't Recognise Her After She Returned From Boston; Here's Why

Ameesha Patel made her big Bollywood debut with the blockbuster Rakesh Roshan’s directorial Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film became a phenomenon back in the days and it gave Ameesha the kind of fame she had envisioned. However, coming on board on Rakesh Roshan’s film was not easy for her as told by the actress in a recent interview. Even though Rakesh Roshan signed her within two days of getting noticed by the ace director, she was just 14-15 years old and about to jet off to Boston.

At the Kapil Sharma show, Ameesha Patel recalled as quoted by Times Of India, “That is true but when he mentioned this I was just 14-15 year-old. He said that he wanted to cast me with Hrithik. My family was not ready and they denied it as we belonged to a political-business background and I was going to Boston to study. But then when I returned from Boston, we were again at a wedding and I was leaving, when Rakesh uncle came. At first, he couldn’t recognise me and he asked and my family said, ‘This is Ameesha, she just returned from Boston. In two days I had signed Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’s contract and in a week’s time I was shooting,"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ameesha Patel is now gearing up for the release of Gadar 2. The film was announced in October 2021. It is also directed by Anil Sharma, who helmed the original film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film also stars Sunny Deol in the lead. Gadar 2 is produced by Zee Studios and is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 11, 2023.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will reprise their roles from the first part, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. That film had fundamentally altered the Hindi film industry’s paradigm and emerged as a genuine blockbuster.

Speaking about the plot of the film, Gadar 2 will majorly focus on the unbreakable father-son relationship between Tara Singh and his son Charanjeet, lovingly called Jeete by his parents. The role will once again be reprised by actor Utkarsh Sharma, who will portray an Indian soldier. If reports are to be believed, the story will take a 20-year leap, revolving around the India-Pakistan war in 1970. This time, Tara Singh will not cross the border for his beloved wife Sakeena but to save his son’s life.