Ameesha Patel Reveals Major Gadar 2 Spoiler, Gets Brutally Trolled For 'Spoiling' Sunny Deol Starrer

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is one of the most awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, looks like Ameesha Patel has ruined everyone’s excitement. On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a still from the film’s teaser in which Sunny’s iconic character Tara Singh is seen mourning in front of a grave.

While the scene in the trailer had left everyone wondering if Sakeena will die in Gadar 2, Ameesha has now revealed that her character is not dying. “Hey all my lovely fans!! Too many of u have been concerned n worried about this shot from GADAR 2 thinking it is SAKINA who is dead!!! well it’s not !! Who it is I can’y say but it is NOT SAKINA ! So pls don’t worry !! Love u all," she wrote in the caption of her post.

However, Ameesha Patel’s post has left netizens highly disappointed - who are now blaming the actress for ‘spoiling’ Gadar 2 by revealing its spoilers. “Why you are you spoiling the movie before it’s release, people would have gone in anticipation of something wrong with Sakina, now you curtailed the audience by giving the spoiler out," one of the fans wrote. Another user commented, “Are ye suspense bhi is post ke sath chala gaya."

Gadar 2 is the remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife.