Ameesha Patel Reveals She Wanted To MARRY Tom Cruise, Even Had His Posters In Her Room

Ameesha Patel recently expressed her desire to work with Tom Cruise. During a red carpet event, the actress was asked if she could switch places with another actor, who would it be. Responding to the same, she said that she would like to switch places with any actress who has had the chance to star opposite Tom Cruise in films.

The actress confessed that she is a huge fan of the actor and that if given a chance she would have married him if she could. She also revealed that during her growing up years, she had

posters of the Hollywood star in her room. Ameesha recently graced the red carpet of the Filmfare Awards.

Meanwhile on the work front, Ameesha is all set to make a comeback to cinemas with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the highly anticipated romantic period drama is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress shared, “It feels wonderful to be back on such a historic film. Actually, it is surreal to get back to play the character of Sakina along with Tara Singh (Sunny Deol). It doesn’t seem like 20 years to me. Sakina is part of my blood, so getting into the skin of the character didn’t require any effort. She is so lovable and pure. Even while doing Gadar, I felt that she is an extension of me, so it is very simple for me".

She added, “I’m fortunate because it is very rare when an actor gets a chance to revisit a super successful character. The characters of Gadar are still etched on everyone’s mind, and now people want to see what happens to this family again".

When asked what to expect from the upcoming film, the actress had shared, “It will be a visual delight for the audience because people are not going to realise that it has been a gap of 20 years. The film will come with great music, drama, comedy, dialogues, where one can expect cheers, claps and seetis. The cinema which was missing for so long, will be recreated with Gadar coming back onto the big screen."

