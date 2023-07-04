Ameesha Patel Says Dating Vikram Bhatt Ruined Her Career: 'Honesty Is Not Welcomed In Industry'

Ameesha Patel has said that talking publicly about her relationship with Vikram Bhatt ruined her career. Reportedly, the two began dating each other while working on the 2006 movie Ankahee. However, they parted ways in 2008.

In a recent interview, the Gadar actress shared that her relationship with Vikram Bhatt kept her away from men for over a decade. “In this industry, honesty is not welcome and I am someone, who is very honest. I am someone, who wears my heart on my sleeves. I think that has been the biggest drawback for me in my life. And definitely, the only two relationships that I ever had in public, the only two I ever had, they did take a beating on my career. For 12-13 years, I was like, ‘No men. Only peace. I want nothing else in my life’," Ameesha told Bollywood Hungama.

“The single status of a girl is always more attractive to the people that you work around. It’s always more attractive for your audiences. And they feel if you’re single or you’re dating someone in the industry or a superstar, that only benefits your career. Otherwise, they don’t accept it. See, a heroine dating a hero can still do films with the hero and continue getting work. For me, that was not the case. So, it does take a beating but you learn from it," the actress added.