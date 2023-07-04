Ameesha Patel Says Karan Johar Mocked Her 'South Bombay Manners' For Not Reacting To Bipasha Basu

Ameesha Patel is all set for the highly anticipated release of Gadar 2, the sequel to the blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha from 2001. The film, directed by Anil Sharma and featuring Sunny Deol alongside Ameesha Patel, is scheduled to hit the screens on August 11. As part of the promotional activities, Ameesha Patel has been engaging in interviews, discussing her journey in the film industry and her relationships with fellow colleagues.

During one such interview with Bollywood Hungama, she addressed an old controversy involving herself, Lara Dutta, and Bipasha Basu. Ameesha recalled that Lara and Bipasha had made some mean comments about her on an episode of Koffee with Karan (Season 1, Episode 9), though she was unsure of the reasons behind it. “I don’t know why because I had done an entire world tour with Bipasha and we got along well. I was totally civil to her. I had also done a film with Lara called Elaan with her and I was very polite to her throughout the filming." Ameesha had previously hesitated about playing a role similar to Bipasha Basu’s in the film Jism, considering her family’s opinions.