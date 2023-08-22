Ameesha Patel Says Sanjay Leela Bhansali Asked Her To Retire Post Gadar: 'What You’ve Achieved In Two Films…’

Ameesha Patel is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Gadar 2. The actress recently revealed in an interview that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had once asked her to retire after Gadar 1 release and also told her that every film of hers after Gadar would be compared to its massive success and the box office numbers.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she shared, “Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, after watching Gadar, wrote a really beautiful letter, complimentary letter to me. And when I had a meeting with him, he said, ‘Ameesha, you should retire now.’ I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Because you’ve already achieved in two films what most people don’t achieve in their entire career. Once in a lifetime, a Mughal-e-Azam, a Mother India, a Pakeezah, a Sholay gets made. You had it in your second film. So what’s next?’ I didn’t understand it at that time because I was a kid, so new to the film world."

She also stated that Bhansali’s warning turned out to be true. “Gadar set the bar so high that anything in my films that were superhits after that, whether it was Humraaz (2002), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) or Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007), it was a straight comparison to Gadar."