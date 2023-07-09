Ameesha Patel Teases Kapil Sharma After He Reveals He Was a Part of Gadar; Watch

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol will be soon seen in Gadar 2 which is all set to release on August 11. The lead actors were seen promoting the romantic drama on all platforms and recently they also graced the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. Makers have shared a promo video in which we can see Ameesha teasing Kapil Sharma.

The video starts with Kapil welcoming Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. He also have some fun chatting with the actor and while doing so he recalled a childhood memory from the set of Gadar. Kapil said, “Ameesha jab aap Amritsar mein shoot kar thi, aap aur Amrish Puri saab khade the. Maine halka sa tap kiya Amrish Puri ke kandhe pe, unhone peeche ghum ke dekha, (in Puri’s heavy baritone) ‘Arey kaun hai.’ Maine haath jodh liye." Ameesha asks him if he would have done the same with her, what would be the consequences, “Yehi tap aap mujhe karte toh kya hota?" Kapil instantly replied, “Nahi itni himakat karne ki himaat nahi thi." And they all laughed.

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is the sequel to one of the most iconic films of Bollywood, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh.

Recently, Ameesha Patel claimed that her contemporaries in the early 2000s like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Esha Deol, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan among others were jealous of her. Not just this, the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actress claimed that her contemporaries even snatched films from her.