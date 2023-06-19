Sexy! Ameesha Patel Turns Up The Heat In A Plunging Bikini, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who will next be seen in Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol, is oozing hotness on Instagram with her sexy video. Ameesha sent netizens into a frenzy with her yet another hot look in a bikini.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ameesha shared a sexy video of her modelling a very plunging black bikini from Dolce & Gabbana. In the video, Ameesha Patel is seen flaunting her sexy curves in the sizzling bikini. Ameesha Patel looked absolutely hot as she glamourised her look by sporting a nude pink shade and a pair of stylish goggles.

On the work front, Ameesha Patel is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is one of the biggest releases of 2023. The film is a sequel to one of the most iconic films of Bollywood, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The highly-anticipated film is slated to hit the screens on August 11.

In a recent interview with us, Ameesha revealed that she has dissuaded from doing Gadar by many people in the film industry. “When I had signed Gadar, I wasn’t a star and I wasn’t known. I was six months into the shoot of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (200). I was very new in the film industry." The Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage (2002) and Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd (2007) actor adds, “When I was called into the office and heard the narration of Gadar, I fell in love with it. I was called by Mr Nittin Keni (producer), who was then the creative producer for Zee and he was the one who chose me," she said.