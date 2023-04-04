HOTNESS! Ameesha Patel Wears Strapless Top for Racy Mirror Selfie; Check Out Her Sexy Photo

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is burning up Instagram with her racy mirror selfie in a sexy outfit. In her latest Instagram post shared on Tuesday evening, Ameesha Patel is seen flaunting her toned upper body in a white strapless top.

The photo shows Ameesha striking a sensuous pose in front of a mirror as her phone covers her face. Her photo is the proof why she is amongst the fittest celebrities in town. Her fans flooded Ameesha’s post with compliments and red heart emojis.

Recently, a video of Ameesha enjoying her time in a pool went viral on social media. The video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram, shows Ameesha posing for the camera sensuously in a printed bikini which she teamed with black goggles. The video garnered a lot of attention on social media.

Earlier, Ameesha Patel, who will next be seen in Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol, made heads turn with her sizzling photos in a yellow bikini.

Meanwhile, Tara Singh and Sakina’s eternal love story will be carried forward on the big screen with the release of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. The highly anticipated romantic period drama is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the makers released the first poster featuring the lead actors Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol in March.

Ameesha Patel had earlier shared with Hindustan Times, “It feels wonderful to be back on such a historic film. Actually, it is surreal to get back to play the character of Sakina along with Tara Singh (Sunny Deol)".

