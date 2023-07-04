Ameesha Patel’s Shocking Revelation About Mangal Pandey: Rani Mukerji Was Not The Heroine Of Film

Ameesha Patel, who will be soon seen in Gadar 2, has recently made a surprising revelation about the historical drama film Mangal Pandey: The Rising. Contrary to popular belief, she disclosed that Rani Mukerji was not the female lead in the film and she was supposed to only have one song. Her statement has taken many by shock. Note, Rani Mukerji was seen opposite Aamir Khan in the film.

In a candid interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel said, “In Mangal Pandey, she (Rani) was not the heroine of the film. When Aamir narrated me the subject I was opposite the British actor Toby Stephens, and it was only one love angle. And Aamir had a love angle with a British actress, who gets jealous in the middle, that’s why the film was a little roughly edited. Rani was only supposed to be there as a guest appearance for one song."

“Mangal Pandey: The Rising," released in 2005, depicted the life and struggles of Mangal Pandey, a key figure in India’s fight for independence. The film garnered attention for its stellar performances, particularly Aamir Khan’s portrayal of the titular character.

Speaking further on the same, the Gadar actress recalled, “Aamir, halfway through the filming, felt that there is one love story with a British actor so let me be earthy and let me have a love story with someone Indian so the audience can relate. From just one item song, Rani ended up having a Holi song with me… but I never felt that why. In fact, she would always say on set, “arey tu kaise itni dubli hai, bata mujhe" because her typical style of talking and I would be sitting, talking while looking prim and proper. There was this contrast completely and we all had a blast shooting. You have to be secure with yourself, leave whatever they want to talk about and just do your job."