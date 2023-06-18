Amid Adipurush Criticism, Om Raut Is Excited For Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, Calls Him 'Phenomenal'

Om Raut’s recently released Adipurush has garnered mixed reviews across the nation. The film, based on the mythological story of Ramayan starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Now, reports are rife that filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is also working on his next film, which is based on the same mythological tale of Lord Ram. Om who shares a great bond with the filmmaker, said he is excited about watching his film too.

In an interview with India Today, while speaking about Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, he shared, “Nitesh is a great director and a good friend of mine. I have seen his work. I have seen Dangal. It’s one of the finest films that our nation has made. Everything about the film - Aamir (Khan) sir, actors, Nitesh sir’s writings and his direction - I think that’s phenomenal. I am looking forward to the film like every Ram bhakt."