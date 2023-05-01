Amid Controversies, Producer Vipul Shah Backs Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story

The film The Kerala Story, which is directed by Sudipto Sen, has been caught up in controversy even before its release. The trailer of the film is being criticised across the country. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), along with the Marxist Communist Party, Democratic Youth Federation of India, and Congress, have demanded a ban on the screening of the film.

In November, the makers launched the teaser for the film, evoking immediate reactions. The Kerala Story talks about four women who convert from Hinduism to Islam and join the terrorist organisation ISIS. The film’s teaser showed 32,000 women in Kerala allegedly converting to Islam and being recruited by the terrorist organisation.

Now the producer of the film, Vipul Shah, has expressed his opinion on the current controversy. He said that The Kerala Story is based on the true story of a girl who converted to Islam and went to Syria. On her way, she realises her mistake and runs away. Today, she is in prison in Afghanistan. There are many girls in Afghanistan’s prisons. He added that, regarding the controversy, nothing will be presented without proper facts and figures. Whether people choose to accept them or not will be their choice. He further added that director Sudipto Sen had researched extensively for four years before starting the film.

He also said that the film is based on a big tragedy, and he wants to tell the story to the audience. He said that as a filmmaker, he only thinks about the stories that touch his heart and move him enough that he wants to narrate them to people.

The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. The film will hit theatres on May 5. The film is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Vipul is married to actor Shefali Shah. He also produced and directed the Disney+ Hotstar medical thriller Human earlier this year. The drama, which featured Shefali in the lead, also starred Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Indraneil Sengupta, Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor, and Mohan Agashe. His last film as director was Namaste England in 2018, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

