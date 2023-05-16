Allu Arjun Blushes As He Steals Glimpses Of Wife Sneha Reddy At Their Wedding in Viral Video, Watch

Allu Arjun is currently shooting for Pushpa 2 which has been named Pushpa: The Rule. The first-look poster of Allu Arjun from the movie, released last month, has only raised everyone’s excitement. Now amid the Pushpa fever, Allu’s wedding video with Sneha Reddy has gone viral. While it’s all things cute with Allu blushing, fans also took to the comments section to tease him.

One of them wrote, “He is acting like a guest in his own wedding ." One of them even stated that the wedding video is over 10 years old. “Shaadi Mubarak aap donon ke liye ☕," read another one. In the video, Allu looked elegant in a cream-coloured coat, paired with a golden-hued dhoti. Accompanying him, his wife Sneha looked absolutely stunning in a golden-hued silk saree. The couple shared a heartwarming moment as Allu Arjun blushed and whispered something to Sneha, who nodded in response.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy tied the sacred knot on March 6, 2011. They are blessed with two beautiful children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. Both Allu and Sneha frequently offer glimpses of their joyous life on their Instagram handles.

The shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rise is currently underway. Last month, when the Telugu superstar shared his first-look poster of Pushpa 2, it left everyone super excited and curious about the plot of the sequel. While some wondered if Pushpa 2 will have some mythological connection to it, others compared it with Rishab Shetty’s Kantara.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021. The film was widely loved by all and received positive reviews from critics and the audience. The action drama dealt with red sandalwood smuggling. Besides Allu Arjun, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined Pushpa 2.

According to a report in ETimes, reported that Pushpa director Sukumar has decided to include ‘one major Bollywood A-lister preferably one of the Khans or Ajay Devgn, if not somebody else’ for Pushpa 2. However, there is no official announcement regarding this as of now.