Amid The Kerala Story Ban in West Bengal, Anurag Kashyap Says ‘You Want to Fight Propaganda Then…’

Anurag Kashyap weighed in on the ban order against The Kerala Story in West Bengal. For the unversed, earlier this week, the state government called for a ban on the film citing a threat to law and order in West Bengal. Following the news of the ban, the Gangs Of Wasseypur director extended his support to the film, suggesting that a ban on a film is wrong.

The director shared a quote by French writer Voltaire which reads, “I do not agree with what you have to say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it." He then said, “You agree with the film or not, be it propaganda, counter propaganda, offensive or not, to ban it is just wrong."

He then extended his support to Sudhir Mishra’s recently released film Afwaah and wrote, “You want to fight propaganda. Then go in numbers and see the film that talks against misuse of social media and how inherent prejudice is weaponised to create hatred and unrest. It’s running in cinemas and is called ‘Afwaah.’ Go make your voice stronger. Go make a point. That’s the right way to fight."

Not only has Mamata Banerjee declared a ban on The Kerala Story in the state, but a few multiplexes in Tamil Nadu also stopped screening The Kerala Story following protests in a few cities including Chennai. The Kerala Story has been facing backlash from a section of political parties and groups who have claimed that the film is not based on facts, and propagates hatred against the Muslim community.

Despite protests and calls for a ban, The Kerala Story has been running exceptionally well at the box office. It is set to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in just five days. The film collected over Rs 35 crores in its opening weekend despite having no mainstream star cast.

