Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher Congratulate 4x400 Relay Team For Historic Qualification

The Indian men’s 4×400 relay team has created history by qualifying for the World Athletics Championship final for the first time. They have secured a second place. Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher congratulated the team for their big win. Both celebrities took to their social handles and praised them. In a tweet, Big B also criticised commentators for neglecting to acknowledge India’s accomplishment.

He wrote, “And India .. JAI HIND .. !!!! congratulations from the entire WORLD .. and just hear the commentary .. not a word for the Indian Team .. all about the 3rd and the 4th .. when we have made to the qualifiers by coming a very very close 2nd." Anupam Kher shared a video on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Indiaaaaaa #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai".

The Indian men’s 4×400 relay squad included Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, and Rajesh Ramesh. This achievement also saw the Indian team setting a new Asian record during the semi-finals, with a time of 2.59.05 seconds, surpassing the previous record held by a Japanese team.

