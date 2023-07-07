Amitabh Bachchan Beams With Pride As Project K Gears Up For Debut At San Diego Comic-Con

Amitabh Bachchan, one of the esteemed members of the star-studded cast of Project K, has shared his enthusiasm and gratitude as the highly anticipated film prepares to make its mark at the renowned San Diego Comic-Con. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K has already generated significant buzz among audiences, thanks to its captivating concept and talented cast including Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. This sci-fi action film is set to make history at Comic-Con by unveiling its official title and trailer, as well as offering attendees an exclusive glimpse of footage and engaging panel discussions on July 19.

In response to the news, Amitabh Bachchan reposted Vyjayanthi Movies’ announcement and tweeted, “A proud moment for me. I never realized how important and BIG this is. Now I know, my wishes to Vyjayanthi Movies, Nag Sir, and the entire unit for the affection they have given me, and to make me a part of this incredible experience."