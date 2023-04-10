Amitabh Bachchan Confesses His 'Excess' Drinking Caused 'Havoc', Says 'Shall Not Deny..'

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has begun the week by announcing that he has quit smoking and alcohol consumption. In his new blog on Tumbler, the Sholay fame revealed his exploits with drinking began in his college days, and one of his experiences in the science lab with friends also ended up in all of them falling extremely sick. He highlighted there were several times the intoxicant (alcohol) played havoc when it was consumed by him in excess. Moreover, as he grew up the habit was given a more acceptable name for gathering called ‘social drinking.’

“Yes, there were a few other instances noticed, in school and in college, when this intoxicant played havoc due to its excess, and then when in job in the city of joy, the natural curriculum seemed to be in line with that phrase ‘social drinking’," he wrote. Amitabh Bachchan admitted that he doesn’t want to deny its consumption but confirmed he has found the resolve to leave it all behind. The actor explained it is his personal choice, “I shall not deny the consumption of it, but its reason or resolve in leaving for years and years now, I shall not deliberate. It is a personal choice and demeanour. Yes, I do not. But why the announce of it," he added.

Big B elaborated that his choices remain unchanged even for smoking and the resolve just happened to have come to him naturally. According to the veteran actor, the way to quitting the addiction is quite simple, just chuck a glass of alcohol, crush the cigarette once and for all, and never look back. “As is the case with the cigarette, in abundance in the years of free, and the sudden and immediate resolve to leave it, and the way to leave is really quite simple, chuck that glass of the intoxicant, while in the middle of it and crush the ‘ciggi’ on your lips at the same time and, sayonara," he continued.

Big B refers to the addiction to intoxicants as cancer while opening up about the good riddance that he personally experiences. The actor concluded the poignant message by highlighting the more one tries to dwindle on the decision, the more difficult it becomes to quit. “The very best way to be in riddance, not some part-time exigencies to stop the use, it is the removal of cancer at once, done at the rush of a stroke, the more the dwindling, the greater the undesired habit of remaining," he articulated.

Amitabh Bachchan who last appeared in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, will next share the screen space with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin’s much-anticipated flick Project K.

