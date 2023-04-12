Trends :Entertainment News LIVESamantha Ruth PrabhuIleana D'CruzBTSJr NTR
Amitabh Bachchan Cutely Scolds Aishwarya Rai in VIRAL Video, Says 'Stop Behaving Like Aaradhya'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an actress, winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant, wife of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law to Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 08:55 IST

Mumbai, India

An old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and megastar Amitabh Bachchan engaging in a cute banter has gone viral on the internet. Aishwarya is an actress, winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant, wife of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law to Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. Aishwarya and Abhishek has a daughter, named Aaradhya.

In the viral video, Aishwarya tightly hugs Big B in front of the media and screams, “(he is) the best…" Amitabh cutely scolds Aishwarya and tells, “Stop behaving like Aaradhya!" “But everybody knows this," Aishwarya replies. She then hugs Big B again and the two share a heart-warming moment.

Every year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares the customary birthday post for father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan. On his last birthday, Aishwarya had shared a lovely picture of Amitabh and Aaradhya hugging each other as they posed for the camera and wrote, “HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING DADAJIII-Pa. LOVE YOUUU FOREVER AND BEYOND."

Currently, Amitabh Bachchan is recovering from the recent injury he suffered on the sets of his upcoming film, Project K. He suffered a muscle tear in his right rib cage. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai is currently gearing up for the release of Ponniyin Selvan 2. The Mani Ratnam directorial will mark the comeback of Aishwarya as Nandini who wants to ‘destroy the Cholas.’ In PS 1, Aishwarya played dual roles – Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi.

Shrishti Negi

first published: April 12, 2023, 08:55 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 08:55 IST
