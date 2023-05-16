Amitabh Bachchan Defends Himself Against Helmet Row; Says 'Had Seen Akshay Kumar Do This...'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan found himself in a controversy after posting a picture of himself riding as a pillion passenger on a stranger’s bike, claiming it was to bypass traffic and reach his destination quickly. However, the controversy arose when it was discovered that he wasn’t wearing a helmet. In response, Senior Bachchan has clarified that he was merely joking around by getting on the bike of a crew member. He explained that he didn’t actually go anywhere but wanted to create the impression of traveling.

On Monday, the veteran actor shared the picture on Instagram and expressed gratitude to the stranger for allowing him to ride pillion and reach his work location on time. He thanked the owner of the bike, who wore a cap, shorts, and a yellowed T-shirt, for their kindness in facilitating a swift commute.

Despite this, vigilant netizens noticed that the actor was not wearing a helmet and promptly reached out to Mumbai Police, urging them to take action against him. In response, the Mumbai Police stated that they will indeed take appropriate measures against the actor.

“It is Sunday… formal permission was taken for the shoot at a lane in Ballard Estate… permission was sought for Sunday because all offices are shut and there is no public or traffic. One lane in the region blocked off by police permission for shoot .. the lane is barely 30-40 metres. The dress I wear is my costume for the film. And… I am just fooling around by getting on the bike, of a crew member… Not even moving anywhere, but giving the impression that I travelled to save time… (sic)," he wrote.

“But yes, I would do it if there was a problem of punctuality .. and wear a helmet and follow all the rules and regulations of the traffic guidelines… I am not the only one that does this… had seen Akshay Kumar do this to get to a location on time… wore helmet etc., on the bike of his security person .. no one could recognise it… and it was rapid and efficient .. and it worked well… Thank you all for your concern and your care and love and your spanking me and trolling. And sorry , people , for causing concern and giving any wrong concept of breaking traffic rules .. I did not .. love all of you (sic)," he added.