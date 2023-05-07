Amitabh Bachchan 'Felt Helpless' In Boston When His Briefcase With Passport and Money Was ‘Snatched'

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has had his own share of highs and lows in his professional as well as in his personal life. The actor once recollected the time when he was in Boston and felt ‘utterly helpless’ as he was mugged. He revealed that a ‘gang of six guys’ took away his passport and money.

Back in 2001, in an interview with Filmfare, the actor opened up about the incident. He shared that those 6 guys splashed paint on him, and pretended to help him by cleaning his jacket, but then snatched his briefcase and ran away. “Some five-six years ago, I was mugged in the lobby of a hotel in Boston. A gang of six guys splashed paint on the back of my jacket, pretended to clean it and snatched my briefcase which had everything – my passport, money, letters from my parents, postcards from my kids. I felt helpless, utterly helpless in the middle of nowhere."

When this incident took place, Amitabh was one of the biggest stars in India. His son Abhishek went, went to college in Boston for a few years until he returned to India to help his father with his business AB Corp. During a podcast, he opened up about why he had to come back India. “My family was going through a difficult financial time. And I just felt as a son, although I might not have been qualified at that point of time, that I needed to be with my father. Even for moral support. He’s a big guy on moral support. He likes to know his family’s around."

Amitabh Bachchan recently injured himself while shooting his upcoming film Project K. While it took some time for the megastar to recover fully, the actor has reportedly resumed shooting and is doing better. Speaking of Project K, the fantasy will be Nag Ashwin’s directorial and it’s touted to be one of India’s most expensive films. It also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 12 January 2024. Amitabh will also be seen in The Intern’s Hindi remake next to Deepika.

