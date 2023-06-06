Amitabh Bachchan Finally Reveals Why He Greets His Fans Barefoot Every Sunday Outside Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan has long been known for his iconic Sunday tradition of greeting his fans outside his residence, Jalsa. He always greet them with bare feet and finally today he revealed the reason behind this. He also shared a picture on his Instagram handle.

Amitabh Bachchan writes, “They ask me somewhat contentiously .. ‘who goes out to meet fans bare feet’ ? I tell them: ‘I do .. you go to the temple bare feet .. my well wishers on Sunday are my temple’ !!‘You got a problem with that !!!’ In the picture, Big B can be seen wearing a white kurta-pajama that he layered with a black jacket. He is standing on an elevation and has extended his hands towards the crowd of his fans who are standing there to witness his one glimpse.

Take a look here: