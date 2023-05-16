Amitabh Bachchan Found Jumma Chumma Step 'Vulgar', What Jaya Bachchan Did Next Was SURPRISING

It has been over three decades since Amitabh Bachchan gave us the iconic Jumma Chumma song from the film Hum (1991). Even today, the song and its hookstep has a massive fan following, with nods given to it in various movies and dance shows. However, did you know, Amitabh Bachchan almost got the hookstep changed but it was Jaya Bachchan who helped retain the dance step?

The revelation was made by Jumma Chumma’s choreographer Chinni Prakash in a new interview. Speaking on the talk show, Weekend with Ramesh, the legendary choreographer revealed Amitabh found the hookstep ‘vulgar’ and was apprehensive about performing it. Chinni Prakash maintainted that the hook step would give the song the necessary oomph and chose to stay put to the decision to keeping it. His decision received much support Jaya Bachchan. The veteran actress, who is also married to Amitabh, believed that it was a great step and would be a hit among the audiences.

Chinni Prakash revealed that Jaya saw the preview of the song before it was released and was in support of keeping the hookstep. “Jaya Ji felt the hook step would become a hit. Even if Big B was not much ok with the hook step, it was Jaya Ji who shared that the hook step will be remembered by everyone even in the upcoming eras. She even asked Amitabh Bachchan to retain the hook step in the song," he said.

Sung by Sudesh Bhosle and Kavita Krishnamurthy, Jumma Chumma was a part of the multi-starrer Hum. While the song starred Amitabh Bachchan, the film starred Rajinikanth and Govinda playing his younger brothers. Also in the film were Anupam Kher and Annu Kapoor.

Currently, Amitabh is busy with numerous projects. These include Project K with Prabhas, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone, among other projects.