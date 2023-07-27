Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Amitabh Bachchan Gets BRUTALLY Trolled For His Viral Tweet On 'Bra' And 'Panties'

Amitabh Bachchan sparks a controversy over his old tweet.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has taken the internet by storm with his old tweet on 'bra' and 'panties'. Netizens are in shock as Big B's old tweet resurfaces.

Amitabh Bachchan has sent social media into a frenzy with his viral tweet about women’s lingerie. On Wednesday, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Amitabh’s old tweet which the Bollywood megastar had posted way back in 2010. “In the English language, why is ‘bra’ singular and ‘panties’ plural," read the tweet shared by Amitabh Bachchan on June 12, 2010 at 3:24 PM.

The screenshot went viral in no time, with netizens trolling Big B for his post. The tweet has, in fact, blown up on the internet and users are re-sharing it massively on Twitter. One user quote retweeted Big B’s old tweet and wrote, “Amitji, what’s this behaviour?" Another one sarcastically said, “Finally someone is asking the important questions!"

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) will soon be back on our television screens with its 15th season. On Monday, Big B took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of himself, all dressed up in a smart suit, from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. The actor wrote, “T 4715 - rehearsing again and again and again .. for KBC .." He also shared an additional black and white picture in which we can see Amitabh Bachchan’s silhouette near the game show computers and with the KBC logo in the background. Take a look here:

    • Amitabh Bachchan is also part of Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD, the thrilling teaser of which was recently unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con. The film also starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan is touted to be one of the most expensive films ever made in India. Hence, being unravelled at the Comic Con was a huge feat for the entire team as it became the first Indian film to get a slot there.

