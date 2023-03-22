Remember Amitabh Bachchan’s famous black jacket with a steel arm from the movie Shahenshah? The jacket became a fashion statement in late 1988. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan responded to one of his friends in Saudi Arabia who thanked the actor after receiving the iconic jacket. In a post, the actor’s friend wrote, “To the legendary and one of the best actors in the entertainment world of all time, you are an honour not to India only but to the world. Thank you for the gift that you sent it means a lot."

The post quickly garnered Amitabh Bachchan’s attention who reshared his friend’s tweet and wrote, “My dear and most considerate friend… I am so honoured that you have received the gift of the jacket with the steel arm that I wore in my film Shahenshah… Someday I shall tell you how I was able to retrieve it… My love to you…"

Twitter users complimented the actor for his kind gesture. One of the users wrote, “Sir you are so kind & great. Maybe, one day I am also the luckiest one & receive a priceless gift from you, sir.”

Another user wrote, “Only one Shahenshah in this world and that's you Sir ji.”

One more user wrote, “Amitabh your attire was like a Moghul King, RoboCop and Knight in shining armour! And white hair like an old man! Whose idea? Good one!”

Amitabh Bachchan's role in Shahenshah is considered one of his most legendary performances. The film, released in 1998, marked a sort of resurgence for the actor, and he portrayed both a law enforcement officer and a self-appointed defender who fights against criminals. His portrayal of the vigilante with silver hair and a steel arm in a black jacket became an instant classic. Tinnu produced and directed Shahenshah, which also featured Meenakshi Sheshadri, Pran, Aruna Irani, Prem Chopra, Amrish Puri, and Kader Khan. The script was penned by Inder Raj Anand.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s directorial film Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff, Adi Chugh and Kriti Sanon in crucial roles. The movie is all set to release on October 20, 2023. Apart from that, he also has R. Balki’s film Ghoomer opposite Shabana Azmi and Abhishek Bachchan.

