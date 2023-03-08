Home » Movies » Amitabh Bachchan Gives Holi A Miss Due to Rib Injury, Says 'Those Times May Never Come...'

Amitabh Bachchan Gives Holi A Miss Due to Rib Injury, Says 'Those Times May Never Come...'

Amitabh Bachchan recently underwent a surgery post which he shared a health update and also sent in Holi wishes. The actor got injured on Project K sets.

Advertisement

Published By: Shrishti Negi

IANS

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 12:37 IST

Mumbai, India

Amitabh Bachchan is recovering from his injury.
Amitabh Bachchan is recovering from his injury.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who suffered an injury to his ribs during the shoot of ‘Project K’, shared that refraining from all kinds of “physical activities" has rendered him unable to partake in the festivities of Holi.

Amitabh wrote on his blog: “Languishing in the environs of the home and the prevention from all kinds of physical activity .. the inability to partake in the festivities of the day .. and the gaiety of Holi that was celebrated with such vigour and in such fine fettle, has gone amiss .. has been so for years now."

“The open house .. the celebratory welcome to all .. the hundreds that drenched themselves with music and dance and camaraderie .. starting early in the day and in a never ending mode till the dawn of the next .. those times may never come again .. I hope they do .. but it looks difficult .. at least for the present."

Advertisement

aThe actor shared his health update on his blog on March 6. After consulting a doctor and CT scan at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, he left for Mumbai, where he is resting at home. The 80-year-old suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage during an action sequence of the film. He wrote that after the incident, the film shoot was postponed.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Shrishti NegiShrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film indu...Read More

first published: March 08, 2023, 12:37 IST
last updated: March 08, 2023, 12:37 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+24PHOTOS

Anupam Kher, Boney Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Javed Akhtar, Tanvi Azmi Pay Last Respects To Satish Kaushik, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt Turns Heads As Cover Star Of Leading Magazine, Check Out The Diva's Uber Glam Pictures