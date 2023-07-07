Amitabh Bachchan Hits Back At Trolls In Cryptic Post, Says ‘The Man Is 81 And Mental, Bear Him’

In his recent blog post, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about ageing and took an indirect dig at trolls. He shared how people are now convinced that he is an 81-year-old ‘mental’ and went on to say that they think of him as somebody who is ‘uninformed’.

“Now with age the ridicule has lessened .. now with time they that are asked or are brought into the picture by me , are convinced that the man is 81, old decrepit and mental, bear him .. it shan’t be for long .. and the responses go on with a sense of .. poor guy, so uninformed, let him be .. etc etc etc .." He added, “Also the temerity to seek and voice matters that may never have been done earlier have reached the stage of a fearless disposition," Big B wrote.