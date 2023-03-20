Amitabh Bachchan In 'Extreme Pain', Doctors Called Late Night For Actor's Treatment

Amitabh Bachchan recently injured himself while shooting his upcoming film Project K. While the superstar has been sharing his health updates via his blog, on Sunday (March 19), he revealed that he is in ‘extreme pain’. Big B mentioned how he was given first aid at home for a blister under his callus but when it showed ‘no results’, doctors had to be called in.

“The rib continues in its painful journey .. but another erupts at the toe and draws attention greater than the rib .. so .. the rib diminishes and the attention drifts to the toe .. the hand that wrote endlessly and with great endeavour, brought down by the pain of its continuous use .. put it in warm or hot water .. no results .. so mentally shift it to the other hand .. now the other paineth and the original be safe and secure .. and in work mode ..," a part of Amitabh Bachchan’s blog post read.

“So growth under the callus develops overnight and the medics have to be called to attend .. there is a blister under the callus .. a blister under the callus .. ? strange, never heard or experienced before, but there it is and yes extreme pain .. so attention given to it.." the actor added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, senior Bachchan penned another blog in which he talked about wanting to go back to work. “Work be the essence of routine .. and routine be the effervescence of living life .. in the absence of either the world crumbles and falls apart .. routine guides the day to its efficiency and the absence of which disturbs .. So .. I must rid myself of disturbance .. get back to work and bring back routine .. and that shall hopefully, with all your prayers, occur in its rapidity .. (sic)," he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, besides Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in The Intern’s Hindi remake.

Read all the Latest Movies News here