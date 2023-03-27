Amitabh Bachchan recently injured himself while shooting his upcoming film Project K. While the superstar has been sharing his health updates via his blog on a regular basis. Although the legendary actor is healing, it’ll still take time for Big B to recuperate fully. A close family friend has shared that Amitabh Bachchan has been itching to resume shooting but he has been advised to rest for a while.

According to a source close to the Entertainment Portal Bollywood Hungama, Amitabh Bachchan’s ribs are back to normal condition but he is not allowed to go back on the sets for some time. The source informed,"Even when the ribs are repaired, he won’t be allowed to shoot for a while. He is getting extremely restless. It’s been three weeks since he has been advised complete bedrest. He’s done with his quota of binge-watching and reading. He wants to get back to shooting ASAP, which doctors have advised him against."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan had shared in his blog on March 19, “The rib continues in its painful journey .. but another erupts at the toe and draws attention greater than the rib .. so .. the rib diminishes and the attention drifts to the toe .. the hand that wrote endlessly and with great endeavour, brought down by the pain of its continuous use .. put it in warm or hot water .. no results .. so mentally shift it to the other hand .. now the other paineth and the original be safe and secure .. and in work mode .."

“So growth under the callus develops overnight and the medics have to be called to attend .. there is a blister under the callus .. a blister under the callus .. ? strange, never heard or experienced before, but there it is and yes extreme pain .. so attention given to it.." the actor added.

In a different post, the Uunchai actor hinted his restlessness to get back to work. He had written, “Work be the essence of routine .. and routine be the effervescence of living life .. in the absence of either the world crumbles and falls apart .. routine guides the day to its efficiency and the absence of which disturbs .. So .. I must rid myself of disturbance .. get back to work and bring back routine .. and that shall hopefully, with all your prayers, occur in its rapidity .. (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, besides Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in The Intern’s Hindi remake.

