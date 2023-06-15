Amitabh Bachchan Oozes Style In His New Selfie, Fans Say, 'This Swag Cannot Be Copied By Anyone'

Amitabh Bachchan is an actor sui generis who has been delivering memorable performances even today in the form of Brahmastra, Goodbye and Uunchai. But apart from being a legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan is also a regular on social media and he rarely misses out on his online musings for his fans. Whether it’s his blog or personal timeline, one would always find something or the other to keep you scrolling.

Following that trajectory, on Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a selfie. The veteran actor can be seen in a quirky red jacket and headscarf looking straight into the camera with a subtle smile. He wrote in the caption, “A bit saddened that one is over…Off to..well…don’t know".