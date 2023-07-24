Amitabh Bachchan Rehearses For Kaun Banega Crorepati 15; Shares Pictures From The Set

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), a show that has maintained its popularity for over two decades, will soon be back on your television screens with its 15th season. Fans of the game show are already eagerly waiting for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has also been tolling hard to bring the best experience for the viewers.

On Monday, Big B took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of himself, all dressed up in a smart suit, engrossed in something on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. The actor wrote, “T 4715 - rehearsing again and again and again .. for KBC .." He also shared an additional black and white picture in which we can see Amitabh Bachchan’s silhouette near the game show computers and with the KBC logo in the background. Take a look here:

Last month, the makers of the show had released a promo that featured legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who will return as the host. But what caught the viewer’s attention was the actor’s emphasis on how India is changing and evolving and how technology is playing a crucial role in that. He suggested that even the programme is set to adapt to the new era and launch its revamped version.

The promo was released on Sony Entertainment Television’s social media handle and hinted that the game show will get a makeover for the upcoming season. The teaser opens with Amitabh Bachchan talking about a new India and presenting instances. First, a mother can be seen holding a virtual meeting on her computer while she helps her son practise football under the table. Next, a young man who sells items on the road displays to the consumer a QR scanner tattooed on his arm for payment. Further, the actor mentions how social media influencers and content creators have gained success through technology. Additionally, he mentions how this evolution has brought families closer together and how everything is just a click away.