Amitabh Bachchan Says a 'Recognition Long Overdue' As RRR, The Elephant Whisperers Create History At Oscars

India created history at the Oscars 2023 on Monday as we bagged two awards. While RRR’s Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award, The Elephant Whisperers also took home Best Documentary Short Subject trophy. Social media is flooded with everyone congratulating the makers of these films. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter to celebrate the historic day.

“T 4585 - We win! We win two! We win for country and people! We win !! Bharat ka jhanda gaad diya, videsh mein (India has planted its flag, abroad)! OSCAR 95," he wrote.

Later in his blog, Big B also shared how this ‘recognition was long overdue’ and wrote, “We won .. a recognition long overdue .. accepting the reward in the eyes of the beholder .. he that Maketh ; Delivereth .. and deliver he did .. eventually ..But are we so conscious of the attention .. yes we are not considered .. but we do get .. and deservedly so …"

“But an attention ruled and governed by an alien nation .. .. they that receive make us proud .. we are no less .. never less than any other ..And in the recent time we or rather I discover, that the attention being drawn to them that perpetuated the Colonial system of rule, are being talked debated and given to public consideration for its adequacy and merit .. Let us see .. a long way to go .. but I do believe a small section of society does and has believed in all that is being expounded within and without," the actor added.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rana Daggubati, Kangana Ranaut and filmmakers Karan Johar and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri among others also congratulated RRR and The Elephant Whisperers.

“Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars," PM Modi’s Tweet read.

