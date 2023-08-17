Amitabh Bachchan Walks Barefoot, Offers Prayers At Siddhivinayak Ahead of Abhishek's Ghoomer Release

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was spotted making his way to Mumbai’s Shree Siddhivinayak Temple on Thursday to offer his prayers. The actor was spotted headed into the temple premise barefoot and dressed in an all-white ensemble. Amitabh’s visit to the temple comes just a day ahead of his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming film releases. Abhishek will be seen in Ghoomer, playing the role of a coach, in this weekend’s release.

In a video surfaced online, Amitabh Bachchan was seen surrounded by his security team as he offered his prayers to the diety residing at the temple. The video of making his way to the temple and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha have now gone viral.

Amitabh has been in the news for being a cheerleader to Abhishek. The actor recently watched Ghoomer and confessed that he was moved to tears by the performance and movie. “So yes saw Ghoomer back to back twice .. Sunday afternoon .. and then at night again .. and the verdict is beyond mention .. simply incredible.. eyes have been in the aqua flow from the very first frame .. and when the progeny is involved, they flow copiously .. and each reaction has some wonder in their thoughts and words and deeds .. each notices something that is so endearing and appealing," Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog on Tuesday.