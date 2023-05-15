Amitabh Bachchan Takes a Bike Ride From An Unknown Person To Work Place; Navya Nanda Reacts

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved and respected actors for a reason. He never fails to impress all with his simplicity. Recently, the veteran actor took a bike ride from a random, unknown person to reach his work location. Big B took to his Instagram handle to share the story.

Amitabh Bachchan dropped a picture in which he was seen taking a bike ride with a random person. In the caption, he revealed that he was getting late for work when he decided to take help from this unknown man. “Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T - shirt owner," the 80-year-old actor wrote.

Soon after Big B shared the post online, his granddaughter Navya Nanda took to the comment section and dropped a laughing and a red heart emoji.

Big B often interacts with his fans via social media or his blog. Recently, he asked his fans not to visit his residence Jalsa for his regular Sunday meet and greet and revealed that he had other professional commitments.

“Going certainly not for the GATE at JALSA tomorrow, for .. there is work on location which can only be given permission for on a Sunday .. There shall be effort of course to return in time for the 5:45pm at Jalsa .. but there could be a delay or a non-appearance.. so a warning in advance to keep away," the actor had written.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be soon seen in Project K along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Besides this, he also has Section 84 and Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff in his pipeline. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern. On television too, Big B is all set to return with a fresh season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.