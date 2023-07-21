Amitabh Bachchan Was Not Aware About Comic Con, Reveals Abhishek Bachchan; ‘Told Him It's A Huge Deal'

Amitabh Bachchan is part of Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD, the thrilling teaser of which was earlier unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con. The film also starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and others is touted to be one of the most expensive films ever made in India. Hence, being unravelled at the Comic Con was a huge feat for the entire as it became the first Indian film to get a slot there.

However, Big B didn’t have any inkling about the gravity of Comic Con or what it stands for. That’s when his son Abhishek Bachchan explained to him about it.

In one of his recent blogs, Amitabh Bachchan shared, “And… the first look of Project K has just been released at this huge Film event in San Diego called Comic-Con… I must admit unabashedly that I had no idea what Comic-Con. meant or was until I told Abhishek, or rather asked him what this is all about and he said… with a shocked look on his face: ‘Dad… Comic-Con? This is a huge deal ..’."

He added, “And today as I partake in a Zoom call at the release I cannot but be in bewildered admiration for Nagi Ashwin and his team for putting together an astonishing film. I am trying to put the teaser here… but am not proficient enough for that. I hope by the morning there shall be sufficient help in doing so. Abhishek reaction said it all…’Whoa!!! This is huge’. Well… laddo peda (sweets) all in his mouth for this .. (laughing emoji)."

Praising Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan said, “We are very honoured to be living with Amitji’s energy." To this, Amitabh jokingly said, “Stop being so modest, Kamal. You are much greater than all of us." The megastar added, “Each film of his is filled with reality. He puts so much effort in each film. The roles that he has played are quite amazing. It’s an honour to be in the same film as him. We have done a couple of films together but this one is going to be very special."

Kamal Haasan, on a lighter tone, recalled, “I was an assistant director on Sholay. I couldn’t sleep the night I watched it because I hated the film so much. I hated the filmmaker even more. I had the opportunity of working with a great filmmaker and that was my reaction and I told him. As a technician, I couldn’t sleep that night and Amitji has done many such movies. Him saying nice things about my films is something I had never imagined."