Amitabh Bachchan Writes 'Arrested' In VIRAL Post Amid No-Helmet Ride Controversy, See Photo

Amitabh Bachchan has been grabbing all headlines after his picture of riding a pillion on a stranger’s bike went viral on the internet. Netizens were seen trolling the senior actor for not wearing a helmet. And today, the actor once again took to his Instagram handle and shared another picture posing next to a Mumbai Police van, jokingly suggesting that he had been ‘Arrested’. Fans were quick enough to react to his post.

In the picture, Amitabh can be seen wearing a check shirt and black pants as he poses next to the Mumbai police van. He is looking sad and tense. As soon as he shared the picture, fans were seen rushing to the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Bhootnath ko koi arrest nahi kar sakta." Another wrote, “Aakhir Kar Don ko Mumbai Police ne pakad Liya." “Kis police Wale ka din kharab hogya ..Jo apko arrest krega," a fan commented.

To note, the controversy started after Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture of him riding a pillion on a stranger’s bike. In his caption, he thanked the man for the ride and also mentioned that he reached the location of the shoot on time. Well, a day later, Big B clarified saying, “The fact of the matter is that this is on location shoot on the street of Mumbai .. It is Sunday .. formal permission taken for shoot at a lane in Ballard Estate .. permission sought for Sunday because all offices are shut and there is no public or traffic ..One lane in the region BLOCKED off by Police permission for shoot .. the lane barely 30-40 meters .. The dress I wear is my costume for the film.."

On the same day, Anushka Sharma was also seen taking a bike ride to avoid traffic and reach work on time. Netizens pointed out that neither Anushka, nor Amitabh Bachchan were wearing helmets, and tagged Mumbai Police. In response, Mumbai Police mentioned that they have shared this with the traffic branch.