Amitabh Bachchan's Mother Warned Khuda Gawah Producer Before Afghanistan Shoot: 'Agar Munna Ko Kuch Hua...'

Amitabh Bachchan needs no introduction and all the times he has put his life at risk for his movies is a well-known fact. Called Bollywood’s Shahenshah for a reason, Amitabh Bachchan has seen a massive fan following at his time that no other star has witnessed. After his near-death experience on the sets of Coolie during a fight sequence, Amitabh’s life was once again potentially in danger when he shot for the film Khuda Gawah in Afghanistan. The film was released in 1992. In Khuda Gawah, Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role alongside Sridevi.

For the film, the two had to travel to Afghanistan, the war-torn country, with the film’s cast and crew. And now, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the film’s producer Manoj Desai recalled how he was given a warning by Amitabh Bachchan’s mother and Sridevi’s mom before he left for the shoot.

While speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Manoj recalled the extreme risk he undertook to shoot the film in Afghanistan. “If Amitabh Bachchan had gotten shot with one bullet, it would all have been over. If Sridevi would have been shot, it would be over. Because there was a war going on," he recalled.

Manoj then revealed what Big B’s mother Teji Bachchan told him before he left. “When I met Teji Bachchan, she said ‘Agar Munna ko kuch hua, aur Jaya ne white saree pehni toh tu vahan suicide karna. Teri wife bhi white saree pehenegi (If something happens to my son, and Jaya has to wear a white saree, then you kill yourself. Your wife will also wear a white saree)’. This was the warning from Teji Bachchan", Manoj said.

He further recalled that he also got another warning from the film’s lead actress Sridevi’s mother as well. He said, “Sridevi’s mom said ‘‘If something happens to her, you don’t come back. If you come back, I will kill you’."